Martes accrued an ERA of 5.91 across 53.1 innings in 2017 with the Astros.

The young right-hander saw his first big league action this season, although it's obvious he's still a work in progress. After starting four games, Martes was moved to the bullpen, where he struggled down the stretch -- over his last 22 innings pitched, he gave up 21 runs and allowed 17 walks. Surprisingly, Martes earned a K/9 of 11.31, indicating that he has the talent needed to succeed, he just needs more experience. It's very unlikely that the 21-year-old will see any key innings during the playoffs.