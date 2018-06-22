Astros' Francis Martes: Shut down with elbow
Martes (elbow) has been shut down and will not return to competition until late July or early August, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Martes made four starts at Triple-A Fresno before landing on the disabled list in late April with a right elbow injury. The right-hander is not expected to begin throwing until early July. It would be easy to dismiss his 6.75 ERA and 17 walks over 18.2 innings as a result of the injury, but Martes has struggled with command for years and has not good at the upper level of the minors or in the majors.
