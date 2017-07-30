Martes (3-1) allowed three runs on two hits, a hit batsman and a wild pitch over two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Tigers.

Martes had appeared to find himself in the bullpen, having struck out 10 and walked two over four scoreless and hit-less appearances. The silver lining is that he didn't walk anyone, but he missed location on several pitches and spoiled an encouraging start by Collin McHugh. Martes' spot on the active roster could be in jeopardy over the next 24-to-48 hours. If the Astros get busy before the trade deadline, it's likely they'll add a pitcher. Whether that be a high-end starter like Sonny Gray or a left-handed reliever, the team will need to clear a roster spot and Martes is the most logical.