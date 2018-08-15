Martes underwent UCL reconstruction surgery in his right elbow Wednesday, which will keep him out of action for 12-to-16 months, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Martes made just four starts for Triple-A Fresno this season, posting a 6.75 ERA and an 18.1 percent walk rate, before hitting the disabled list in late April. He'll now miss the rest of the season and likely all of next year as well. He was highly rated as a prospect, despite command issues, and even if he's out until 2020, he'll still be just 24 years old, but the lost development time will be significant for a player who still has plenty of developing left to do despite having already thrown 54.1 big-league innings.