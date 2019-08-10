Astros' Francis Martes: Visa issues resolved
Martes (elbow) has had his visa issues resolved and is traveling back to Florida, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Martes underwent Tommy John surgery last August and isn't likely to take the mound at any point this season as a result. However, Rome also noted that Martes will be added to the team's 40-man roster soon, a noteworthy development.
