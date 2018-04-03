Astros' Francis Martes: Will start third game at Triple-A
Martes has been named to start the third game of the season for Triple-A Fresno, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Martes had a strong spring and made a case to be on the Opening Day roster as a reliever, but will instead work as a starter in the Grizzlies' rotation. The organization views him as a starter long term.
More News
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Optioned to minors camp•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Needs to be ready for callup•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Shows better tempo•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Shows room for improvement•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Spoils McHugh's outing•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Picks up win in long relief•
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...