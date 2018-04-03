Martes has been named to start the third game of the season for Triple-A Fresno, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Martes had a strong spring and made a case to be on the Opening Day roster as a reliever, but will instead work as a starter in the Grizzlies' rotation. The organization views him as a starter long term.

