Astros' Francisco Liriano: Cites challenge transitioning to reliever
Liriano has registered three consecutive holds and attributes is recent improvement to becoming more comfortable with the routine pitching in relief, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Liriano said it took him some time to transition from being a starter with Toronto to a reliever for Houston. And it showed initially. He allowed 23 of the first 45 batters faced to reach base. Acquired at the trade deadline to be the team's lefty specialist, Liriano gave up eight runs over his first nine innings and was being used in low-leverage situations. Since then, the left-hander has retired 11 of the last 12 batters faced and is attacking hitters instead of pitching like a starter.
