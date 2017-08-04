Astros' Francisco Liriano: Makes underwhelming debut
Liriano (6-6) pitched for the first time since becoming a member of the Astros and allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk in one-third of an inning in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Rays.
This loss falls squarely at the feet of the Astros' bullpen as Liriano and Chris Devenski, with the assistance of an infield error, conspired to waste Collin McHugh's quality start. Liriano, the Astros' lone trade-deadline acquisition, was brought in to serve as the team's primary left-hander out of the pen but failed Thursday when both left-handed batters he faced reached base. The bullpen is the one chink in the Astros' armor. Houston's relievers have a 4.44 ERA, ranking 22nd in MLB.
More News
-
Astros' Francisco Liriano: Relief role with new club confirmed•
-
Astros' Francisco Liriano: Will be sent to Houston•
-
Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Getting interest from Houston as reliever•
-
Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Does not factor into decision Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Allows two runs in win over Athletics•
-
Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Slated for Monday start•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...