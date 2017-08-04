Liriano (6-6) pitched for the first time since becoming a member of the Astros and allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk in one-third of an inning in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Rays.

This loss falls squarely at the feet of the Astros' bullpen as Liriano and Chris Devenski, with the assistance of an infield error, conspired to waste Collin McHugh's quality start. Liriano, the Astros' lone trade-deadline acquisition, was brought in to serve as the team's primary left-hander out of the pen but failed Thursday when both left-handed batters he faced reached base. The bullpen is the one chink in the Astros' armor. Houston's relievers have a 4.44 ERA, ranking 22nd in MLB.