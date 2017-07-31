Astros' Francisco Liriano: Relief role with new club confirmed
Liriano, who the Astros acquired from the Blue Jays earlier Monday, will work out of the bullpen with his new team, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Given that he was sporting a 5.88 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 18 starts for the Blue Jays this season, Liriano wouldn't have been an upgrade over any of the Astros' other starting options, but he could be valuable as a long man or situational lefty in a bullpen that's been shaky of late. Liriano's average fastball velocity has been sitting around 92 to 93 miles per hour this season, and the move to the bullpen could allow him to add a few ticks and enhance his strikeout rate. That being said, with Liriano pitching less innings for Houston and most likely in lower-leverage scenarios, his fantasy value will probably end up taking a hit even if his actual performance improves.
