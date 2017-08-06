Liriano (6-7) allowed one run on one hit and a walk over two-thirds of an inning in Houston's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.

Liriano was acquired to be a left-handed, high-leverage setup reliever, but has been tagged with losses in each of his first two appearances with the Astros. On Saturday, his slow delivery allowed a batter he walked on four pitches to reach second base without a throw from the catcher. Then, with two outs and facing Ryan Goins -- who was hitting .184 against lefties -- he left a slider up, resulting in an RBI-single. Liriano has given up three runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks over one inning since joining Houston.