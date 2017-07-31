The Blue Jays have agreed to trade Liriano to the Astros, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

The left-hander likely will serve as relief help for an Astros club suddenly packed with starter options. Liriano still had a little value in deep leagues thanks to his strikeouts, but his 4.7 BB/9 and 5.88 ERA weren't helping anyone. Perhaps he can benefit deep-leaguers more in small sample sizes where he can accumulate punchouts.