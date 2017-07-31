The Blue Jays have agreed to trade Liriano to the Astros, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

The left-hander likely will serve as relief help for an Astros club suddenly packed with starter options. Liriano still had a little value in deep leagues thanks to his strikeouts, but his 4.7 BB/9 and 5.88 ERA weren't helping anyone. Perhaps he can benefit deep-leaguers more in small sample sizes where he can accumulate punchouts.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast