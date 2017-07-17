Astros' Franklin Perez: Advances to Double-A
Perez will make his Double-A debut Monday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
A strong season with High-A Buies Creek led the Astros to bump him up the organizational ladder. After compiling a 2.98 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 53:16 K:BB in 54.1 innings, he'll make his debut with Double-A Corpus Christi once Dallas Keuchel (neck) is finished with his rehab outing.
