Perez, 19, has a 3.21 ERA and 21:9 K:BB in 28 innings since being promoted to Double-A Corpus Christi.

The numbers don't jump off the page, but when taking into account Perez's age, they become much more interesting. The 6-foot-3 righty is still maturing, possesses three pitches and has largely been a strike thrower during his brief time in the minors. With a few ticks added to his fastball, Perez could emerge as an elite pitching prospect.

