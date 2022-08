Nova (knee) began a rehab assignment with the Astros' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate July 25 and has gone 3-for-6 with a home run, a double and a walk over his first three games.

The 22-year-old shortstop is nearing the finish line in his recovery from a torn ACL in his left knee, an injury he suffered last September. Once he completes his assignment in the FCL, Nova is expected to report to High-A Asheville, where he's currently residing on the club's 60-day injured list.