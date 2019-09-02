The Astros recalled Stubbs from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of Monday's game against the Brewers, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

He'll join Houston as the club's No. 3 catcher, a role that likely won't afford him many regular starts in September. Instead, Stubbs will merely function as insurance behind veterans Robinson Chirinos and Martin Maldonado, the clear top two options on the depth chart.

