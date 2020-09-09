Stubbs was optioned to the alternate training site Wednesday and will remain with the team on the taxi squad, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 27-year-old earned a spot on the Opening Day roster, but he'll be removed from the active roster with Josh James (hip) returning from the injured list. Stubbs went 1-for-8 with one run and one RBI in 14 appearances this season.
