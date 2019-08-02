Stubbs was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Stubbs is set to serve as the backup catcher Friday evening after the Astros announced that Robinson Chirinos is unavailable due to shoulder soreness. Stubbs has appeared in eight games this season for Houston and is 4-for-25 with two RBI and a stolen base over that brief stretch.

