Astros' Garrett Stubbs: Reassigned to minors camp
The Astros reassigned Stubbs to their minor-league camp Sunday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
The Astros appear set to keep three catchers for their Opening Day roster, but the battle for the final spot has come down between Stassi and Tim Federowicz rather than Stubbs, who is less of a finished product and still in need of a full-time role. Since that wouldn't have been available to him at the big-league level, Stubbs will likely report to Triple-A Fresno when the season begins and hold down an everyday role behind the dish. Following his late-season callup to Fresno in 2017, Stubbs logged 91 plate appearances and slashed .221/.341/.286 while going 3-for-3 on stolen-base attempts.
More News
-
Astros' Garrett Stubbs: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Astros' Garrett Stubbs: Low batting average at Double-A•
-
Astros' Garrett Stubbs: Activated from 7-day DL•
-
Astros' Garrett Stubbs: Placed on 7-day DL•
-
Astros' Garrett Stubbs: Makes spring debut Sunday•
-
Astros' Garrett Stubbs: Assigned to minor-league camp•
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...