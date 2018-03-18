The Astros reassigned Stubbs to their minor-league camp Sunday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

The Astros appear set to keep three catchers for their Opening Day roster, but the battle for the final spot has come down between Stassi and Tim Federowicz rather than Stubbs, who is less of a finished product and still in need of a full-time role. Since that wouldn't have been available to him at the big-league level, Stubbs will likely report to Triple-A Fresno when the season begins and hold down an everyday role behind the dish. Following his late-season callup to Fresno in 2017, Stubbs logged 91 plate appearances and slashed .221/.341/.286 while going 3-for-3 on stolen-base attempts.