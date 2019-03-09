The Astros optioned Stubbs to their minor-league camp Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Stubbs is likely in line to spend a third consecutive season at the Triple-A level, this time at Round Rock after spending the previous two campaigns with Fresno. There isn't currently an opening for Stubbs in the majors with Robinson Chirinos and Max Stassi locked in as the top two catchers, but the 25-year-old may be first in line for a promotion if an injury should arise.

