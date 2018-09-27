Astros' George Springer: Absent from Thursday's lineup

Springer is not in the lineup against the Orioles on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Springer will remain on the bench for a second straight game as the Astros coast into the final series of the regular season with their spot and positioning in the postseason all locked down. In his place, Jake Marisnick will get another start in center field.

