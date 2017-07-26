Astros' George Springer: Absent from Wednesday's lineup

Springer (quadriceps) is out of the lineup Wednesday against Philadelphia, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Springer will be available off the bench for Wednesday's series finale, but manager A.J. Hinch decided to give the outfielder another day off after he exited Monday's contest with left quad discomfort. It was expected that Springer would be held out of the lineup Wednesday, especially with the team receiving a scheduled off day Thursday. In his place, Derek Fisher draws the start in center field while batting second against the Phillies.