Springer isn't present at Tuesday's workouts while awaiting his latest COVID-19 test result, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 30-year-old's sample was collected Sunday and he will hopefully be able to return to the ballpark later this week, but until the results are received he'll be absent from workouts. Barring a positive test result, Springer's availability for Opening Day next week is unlikely to be impacted.
More News
-
Astros' George Springer: Wanted back in Houston•
-
Astros' George Springer: Heading into contract year•
-
Astros' George Springer: To remain in leadoff role•
-
Astros' George Springer: Avoids arbitration•
-
Astros' George Springer: Big third-inning blast•
-
Astros' George Springer: Cramps up during win•