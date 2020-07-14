Springer isn't present at Tuesday's workouts while awaiting his latest COVID-19 test result, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 30-year-old's sample was collected Sunday and he will hopefully be able to return to the ballpark later this week, but until the results are received he'll be absent from workouts. Barring a positive test result, Springer's availability for Opening Day next week is unlikely to be impacted.

