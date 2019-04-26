Astros' George Springer: Accounts for entire offense

Springer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Indians.

Springer sent a ball into the seats during the third inning for his eighth big fly of the season, but his solo shot would be the only run Houston put up all night. The 29-year-old outfielder extended his hitting streak to seven games following Thursday's performance at the dish, and he's now 10-for-28 with three homers and seven RBI over that stretch.

