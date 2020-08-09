Springer (wrist) was available as a pinch runner in Saturday's game, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Springer, who hasn't progressed enough to hit, sat out a second straight game due to a wrist injury he sustained Thursday. Myles Straw started in center field.
More News
-
Astros' George Springer: Remains sidelined Saturday•
-
Astros' George Springer: MRI reveals positive news•
-
Astros' George Springer: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Astros' George Springer: Suffers wrist strain•
-
Astros' George Springer: Exits in seventh inning•
-
Astros' George Springer: Hits in five straight games•