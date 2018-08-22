Astros' George Springer: Available off bench

Springer (quad) is still considered day-to-day and could come off the bench Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Springer is out of the lineup for the second consecutive day as he deals with left quad tightness. The Astros have a scheduled off day Thursday, so if they want to give their starting center fielder some additional rest they could hold him out until Friday at Los Angeles.

