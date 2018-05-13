Astros' George Springer: Available off bench Sunday

Springer (elbow) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, but manager A.J. Hinch indicated the outfielder will be available off the bench, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports. "I think if I don't pinch-hit [Springer] or pinch-run him, he's probably going to want to fight me because he's ready to play."

Springer was diagnosed with a bruised left elbow after being hit by a pitch in Friday's series opener and will be on the bench Sunday for a second straight game. With X-rays revealing no structural damage to Springer's elbow, the Astros don't seem concerned that the 28-year-old will require a stay on the 10-day disabled list. General manager Jeff Luhnow said Saturday that he expected Springer to return to the starting nine at some point during the three-game series with the Angels that begins Monday, and Hinch's comments seemingly support that sentiment.