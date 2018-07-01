Astros' George Springer: Available off bench

Springer (back), who is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, is available off the bench, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Springer is nursing a sore back after falling into the stands on a diving grab in Saturday's contest, but the injury isn't anything worrisome. With a team off day coming Monday, the Astros decided it was prudent to hold Springer out of the lineup to afford him two days of rest prior to the two-game set in Texas that begins Tuesday. Tony Kemp will pick up a start in the outfield Sunday while Springer heads to the bench for the afternoon contest.