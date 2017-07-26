Astros' George Springer: Available Wednesday off bench

Springer (quadriceps) will be available off the bench Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was absent from Tuesday's lineup, a day after leaving a game with discomfort in his left quadriceps.

The Astros will take it easy with Springer. If there's no need for him to play Wednesday, he won't play. With a scheduled day off looming Thursday, Springer could get a full three days off before returning to the lineup for this weekend's series in Detroit.