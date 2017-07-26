Astros' George Springer: Available Wednesday off bench

Springer (quadriceps) will be available off the bench Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was absent from Tuesday's lineup, a day after leaving a game with discomfort in his left quadriceps.

The Astros will take it easy with Springer. If there's no need for him to play Wednesday, he won't play. With a scheduled day off looming Thursday, Springer could get a full three days off before returning to the lineup for this weekend's series in Detroit.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast