Astros' George Springer: Back at leadoff

Springer went 1-for-5 in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Athletics.

Springer returned to the lineup after spending time on the disabled list with a thumb injury. He was back in center field and batting leadoff for the Astros. His return follows that of Carlos Correa and makes the entire lineup, which has slumped since the All-Star break, more formidable. With Jose Altuve (knee) nearing a return, the Astros' potent lineup will have its full arsenal by early next week.

