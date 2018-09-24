Astros' George Springer: Back in action Monday

Springer (thumb) is back in the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Springer sat out Sunday's contest after spraining his thumb in Saturday's game. Prior to the injury, he had hit an excellent .348/.417/.446 in his last 23 games. He'll lead off and play center field Monday.

