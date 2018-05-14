Astros' George Springer: Back in action Monday

Springer (elbow) is starting in center field and leading off Monday against the Angels.

As expected, Springer is good to go for Monday's series opener after missing the previous two games with a bruised elbow. The 28-year-old star, who is hitting .296/.363/.506 with eight homers and 26 RBI through 40 games this season, will face southpaw Andrew Heaney in his return to action.