Astros' George Springer: Back in action Monday
Springer (elbow) is starting in center field and leading off Monday against the Angels.
As expected, Springer is good to go for Monday's series opener after missing the previous two games with a bruised elbow. The 28-year-old star, who is hitting .296/.363/.506 with eight homers and 26 RBI through 40 games this season, will face southpaw Andrew Heaney in his return to action.
More News
-
Astros' George Springer: Available off bench Sunday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Expected back for Angels series•
-
Astros' George Springer: DL trip not expected•
-
Astros' George Springer: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Astros' George Springer: X-ray results negative•
-
Astros' George Springer: Leaves Friday's game after HBP•
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...