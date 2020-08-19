Springer (wrist) is batting leadoff and starting in center field Wednesday against the Rockies, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old was a late scratch from Tuesday's lineup as his right wrist soreness resurfaced, but he's back in the starting nine Wednesday after receiving encouraging news from an MRI. Springer is 4-for-16 with four runs, one RBI and five walks since returning from a five-game absence in early August due to the wrist issue.