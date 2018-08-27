Astros' George Springer: Back in lineup

Springer (quadriceps) is starting in center field and leading off Monday against the A's, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

As expected, Springer is back in the starting lineup after missing the previous six games with a quadriceps injury. He was available to pinch hit in all six games, though he struck out in his lone appearance, which came Sunday. He'll face lefty Brett Anderson in his return to the starting nine.

More News
Our Latest Stories