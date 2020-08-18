Springer was scratched from the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies due to a sore right wrist, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Springer sat for five games earlier in the month with a wrist issue, though it was referred to as a strain at the time. He's since been back in the lineup for five games, though he hadn't managed a single extra-base hit over that stretch, so it's possible the wrist never stopped bothering him. It's unclear whether or not the Astros expect him to miss more than a game or two. Myles Straw should remain the center fielder in his absence.