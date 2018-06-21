Astros' George Springer: Begins homer run

Springer went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Rays.

Springer untied the game with a leadoff home run in the sixth inning, the first of three consecutive homers -- Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve followed him. He had entered that sixth-inning plate appearance with just two singles over his previous 27 at-bats. Despite the recent slide, Springer has registered an .892 OPS in June, a monthly high for the season.