Astros' George Springer: Begins homer run
Springer went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Rays.
Springer untied the game with a leadoff home run in the sixth inning, the first of three consecutive homers -- Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve followed him. He had entered that sixth-inning plate appearance with just two singles over his previous 27 at-bats. Despite the recent slide, Springer has registered an .892 OPS in June, a monthly high for the season.
