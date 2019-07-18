Astros' George Springer: Belts 21st homer
Springer went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, two walks and another run scored in Wednesday's 11-2 win at Angel Stadium.
Springer launched a three-run shot off reliever Luke Bard in the fifth inning to extend Houston's lead to 11-0. Despite missing some time with a hamstring injury earlier this year, Springer has made the most of his at-bats, posting 21 home runs, 55 runs scored and 53 RBI while slashing .302/.389/.600 over 65 games.
