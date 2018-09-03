Astros' George Springer: Big Sunday performance

Springer went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Angels.

Springer took Shohei Ohtani deep in the third inning to record his 20th home run of the season. He has been bothered by thumb and quadriceps injuries, causing him to miss significant time across the last month. Since returning for good on Aug. 26, Springer has managed nine hits across 27 at-bats, three of which have gone for extra-bases.