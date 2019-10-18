Astros' George Springer: Big third-inning blast

Springer went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Yankees in Game 4 of the ALCS.

Springer made his lone hit of the game count, taking Masahiro Tanaka deep in the third inning to give the Astros a 3-1 lead. Springer has managed just five hits in 38 postseason at-bats, but his bat has shown some life with two homers in the last three games.