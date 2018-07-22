Astros' George Springer: Blasts grand slam against Angels

Springer went 1-for-4 with a walk and a grand slam in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Angels.

The sixth-inning blast gave Springer 16 homers on the season to go along with his .249/.335/.421 slash line. His overall numbers are down somewhat from his usual -- his .756 OPS would be the lowest of his career if he can't pull it up -- but he's still on pace for his third straight campaign with 25 or more homers.