Astros' George Springer: Blasts grand slam against Angels
Springer went 1-for-4 with a walk and a grand slam in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Angels.
The sixth-inning blast gave Springer 16 homers on the season to go along with his .249/.335/.421 slash line. His overall numbers are down somewhat from his usual -- his .756 OPS would be the lowest of his career if he can't pull it up -- but he's still on pace for his third straight campaign with 25 or more homers.
More News
-
Astros' George Springer: Produces two hits Monday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Scores twice, swipes base•
-
Astros' George Springer: Mired in slump, delivers game-tying single•
-
Astros' George Springer: Returns to lineup•
-
Astros' George Springer: Enters as pinch runner•
-
Astros' George Springer: Available off bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...