Springer went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a walk during Saturday's extra-inning loss to the Angels.

The 30-year-old launched a two-run home run during the top of the ninth inning to give Houston a 4-3 lead, but the bullpen was unable hold on during the bottom of the frame. Springer was off to a horrible start as he was 1-for-21 over his first six games, but in the past two contests he's 4-for-8 with a home run, five RBI and two walks.