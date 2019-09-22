Astros' George Springer: Blasts three homers

Springer went 3-for-5 with three homers and four RBI in Sunday's 13-5 win over the Angels.

Springer went deep in his first three at-bats, including a leadoff shot in the first inning. It was the fourth multi-homer game of his season but the first three-homer performance of his career. The 30-year-old outfielder is up to 38 long balls and 94 RBI with a .970 OPS this season.