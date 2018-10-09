Astros' George Springer: Blasts two homers in win

Springer went 3-for-6 with two homers and two RBI in Monday's win over the Indians.

The victory propelled the Astros to a sweep as they'll await the winner of the Yankees/Red Sox series to see who they'll face in the ALCS. Springer, meanwhile, has continued his postseason dominance as he has eight home runs in his last nine playoff games.

