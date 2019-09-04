Astros' George Springer: Carted off after wall collison

Springer was carted off the field Tuesday in Milwaukee after hitting his head after a leaping catch in center field, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Springer had to run straight back to make the leaping catch in dead-center field and wasn't able to catch himself as he landed awkwardly and hit his head against the wall. The 29-year-old was carted off, but he didn't require a stretcher and instead sat upright while the cart slowly left the field. Kyle Tucker took over in center field for the Astros.