Astros' George Springer: Cleared to return from DL
Springer (quadriceps) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.
The Astros have yet to release their lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, but the expectation is that the starting nine will include Springer, who has been sidelined since July 24 with the sore right quad. Houston may opt to ease Springer back into his everyday role by resting him during an upcoming contest, but now that he's healthy, the 27-year-old should regularly man the leadoff spot, resulting in Derek Fisher getting pushed down in the batting order, or even to the bench on a more frequent basis. In order to clear a spot for Springer on the active roster, the Astros optioned infielder Tyler White to Triple-A Fresno.
