Astros' George Springer: Clobbers leadoff home run

Springer went 1-for-2 with a solo homer, three walks and three runs scored in a win over Cleveland on Thursday.

Springer began the game with a 418-foot blast to center field, his league-leading eighth leadoff home run this season. He went on reach base three more times on walks -- the first time he was earned three free passes in a game since 2017. The All-Star is putting together another impressive campaign, slashing .289/.380/.595 with 25 homers and 62 RBI in 355 plate appearances.