Astros' George Springer: Clobbers leadoff home run
Springer went 1-for-2 with a solo homer, three walks and three runs scored in a win over Cleveland on Thursday.
Springer began the game with a 418-foot blast to center field, his league-leading eighth leadoff home run this season. He went on reach base three more times on walks -- the first time he was earned three free passes in a game since 2017. The All-Star is putting together another impressive campaign, slashing .289/.380/.595 with 25 homers and 62 RBI in 355 plate appearances.
More News
-
Astros' George Springer: Knocks three extra-base hits•
-
Astros' George Springer: Knocks in two•
-
Astros' George Springer: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Astros' George Springer: Extends power surge with solo shot•
-
Astros' George Springer: Belts 21st homer•
-
Astros' George Springer: Cranks two homers in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...