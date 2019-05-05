Astros' George Springer: Clubs 10th homer

Springer went 1-for-3 with a walk, home run, double, stolen base, three RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Angels.

Springer took Chris Stratton deep for a two-run homer in the sixth inning for his 10th home run of the season. He also stole his fourth base of the year after stealing just six bases in 2018. Springer ranks among the American League leaders in home runs, RBI, and runs scored all while hitting .276/.365/.567 across 148 plate appearances.