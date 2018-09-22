Astros' George Springer: Clubs three-run homer

Springer went 1-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a walk in Friday's 11-3 win over the Angels.

Springer provided some insurance runs for the Astros with a three-run shot in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was only his second home run in the month of September, but he has secured his third straight 20-homer season in 2018 with a total of 21 on the year.