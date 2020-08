Houston manager Dusty Baker considered using Springer (wrist) as a late-inning defensive replacement during Tuesday's win over the Rockies, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Baker opted against using Springer and did not risk the outfielder coming to bat if the game lingered longer. Springer was scratched from the starting lineup with soreness in his right wrist, the same injury that cost him five games last week, and replaced in center field by Myles Straw.