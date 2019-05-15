Astros' George Springer: Continues hot streak

Springer went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, three runs and two walks during an 11-4 victory against the Tigers on Tuesday.

That's now four straight games with multiple hits for Springer, who already has seven such games in May. Since April 30, Springer is hitting .455 (25-for-55) with eight home runs and 17 RBI. During that stretch, he owns a .515 on-base percentage and a .945 slugging percentage. The hot streak has helped propel Springer to some of the best numbers in the league -- .329 average, 16 home runs, 39 RBI, 39 runs and four steals in 167 at-bats.