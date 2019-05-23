Astros' George Springer: Could return Friday

Springer (back) could return to the lineup Friday against the Red Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Manager AJ Hinch said Springer will take a normal batting practice on the field prior to Thursday's game, and if that goes well, he could get back in the lineup Friday. He has been out all week after exiting Sunday's game with a stiff back. Jake Marisnick is starting in center field and hitting ninth in the series finale against the White Sox.